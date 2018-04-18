Big WrestleMania 34 Rematch Announced For WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble Event, Battle Royal Update

WWE has just announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will face WWE Champion AJ Styles with the title on the line at the Greatest Royal Rumble event later this month.
In other news on the big event, WWE has confirmed that Bray Wyatt will not be in the 50-man Royal Rumble match as he and Matt Hardy will be facing The Bar. They have also confirmed Chris Jericho for the match now that Rusev has been added back to the Casket Match with The Undertaker. As Raj noted earlier, Kane has also been removed from the Rumble match, possibly due to commitments related to his bid for Mayor of Knox County, TN.
The Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The show will air live on the WWE Network. Below is the updated confirmed card:
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins
Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles
Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy vs. Cesaro & Sheamus
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
WWE United States Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
TBA vs. Cedric Alexander
50-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Big Show, Kurt Angle, Elias, Baron Corbin, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Apollo, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Chris Jericho, TBA
Casket Match
The Undertaker vs. Rusev
John Cena vs. Triple H