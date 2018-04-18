Okada Reacts To WWE Stable, Cody Rhodes Gets Instagram, 'All In' Press Conference

- Above is video IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada talking after an April 13 Road to Wrestling Dontaku event (press "CC" for English subtitles). Last night on SmackDown it was announced Sanity would be called up from NXT. WWE posted a tweet saying, "Chaos is coming" and Okada (the leader of CHAOS in New Japan) responded, "Actually we're in Japan right now."

- There will be an All In Press Conference on May 13 in Chicago for the upcoming September 1 show. The announcement also said the first 50 fans that area will be allowed into the event.

- Cody Rhodes announced he now has an Instagram at "americannightmarecody." He already has over 21k followers.