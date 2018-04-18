Impact Wrestling Star Announces Departure

Tyrus announced on his Instagram that he was done working with Impact Wrestling due to creative differences.

Back in August, Tyrus left the company saying he was "handcuffed and treated like a second-class citizen creatively." Once new management took over the company, he return during the January tapings to give it another shot.

He teamed up with EC3 for a very short time and the two had a match that Tyrus won. More recently, he's involved in a body-shamming storyline along with Richard Justice and Fallah Bahh. On Instagram, Tyrus announced his exit:

"2014-2018 - I have been a part Impact Wrestling worked with a lot good people and for the most part enjoyed my time. Having said that... as I've grown ... they well.... ummm. Change is good and there definitely have been a lot of changes and today after much contemplation it time for me to move on from Impact. Creatively we just don't see eye to eye on anything and I beat EC3, so I'm good... I wish them well in there future endeavors... #nuffsaid"

Tyrus debuted for TNA in 2014 after having a four year run with WWE from 2010 until 2014.