Daniel Cormier Lands New Job, Carlos Condit Posts Heartfelt Message, The Ultimate Fighter Returns

- The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated debuts Wednesday night on FOX Sports 1. The show features fighters with perfect records competing for their shot in the Octagon.
Coaching this season will be heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. The two will square off for Miocic's title later this year in Las Vegas.
- Speaking of Cormier, the former Oklahoma State University and Olympic wrestler has another new gig: head wrestling coach. Cormier told MMAFighting.com that he has been hired at a high school in Northern California.
"This opportunity is huge for me," Cormier said. "Wrestling has been the foundation for everything I've done. I'm excited to coach a great team in Gilroy and excited to give back to the town that has accepted me and my family so openly."
Cormier, who will donate his checks to his assistant coaches, will be the head coach at Gilroy High School. He also is the head coach for the Daniel Cormier-AKA Youth Wrestling Club.
- Former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit delivered a heartfelt and real message following his loss to Alex Oliveira this past weekend. The loss was the second straight for Condit and dropped his record to just 2-7 over his last nine fights.
Post choke out, where the f--k am I , WTF happened, feeling kinda warm and fuzzy , hope I didn't just piss my shorts on live TV , thousand yard stare. I've posted plenty of pictures looking like a Badass. Triumphant and powerful... But here's the flip side, crumpled and weak in defeat. Rough day at the office ?? f--k it though, I had fun. I trained my ass off and I came to fight. This is what leaving it all out there looked like on Saturday. Much respect to my opponent and his team. Thank you for taking the fight on short notice. Congratulations and best of luck in the future. I don't know what's next guys... I still love this game, and most days I still feel that fire, I absolutely love what it do, but maybe my time has passed. I don't know the answer. this is what I know, this is my passion. I will never stop training, and If that leads me back to the the octagon, you know I'll try to make it bloody for ya. Right now I'm looking forward to summer shenanigans with my sons and to expanding @hundredhandscoffee .