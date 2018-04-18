Daniel Cormier Lands New Job, Carlos Condit Posts Heartfelt Message, The Ultimate Fighter Returns

- The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated debuts Wednesday night on FOX Sports 1. The show features fighters with perfect records competing for their shot in the Octagon.

Coaching this season will be heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. The two will square off for Miocic's title later this year in Las Vegas.

- Speaking of Cormier, the former Oklahoma State University and Olympic wrestler has another new gig: head wrestling coach. Cormier told MMAFighting.com that he has been hired at a high school in Northern California.

"This opportunity is huge for me," Cormier said. "Wrestling has been the foundation for everything I've done. I'm excited to coach a great team in Gilroy and excited to give back to the town that has accepted me and my family so openly."

Cormier, who will donate his checks to his assistant coaches, will be the head coach at Gilroy High School. He also is the head coach for the Daniel Cormier-AKA Youth Wrestling Club.

- Former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit delivered a heartfelt and real message following his loss to Alex Oliveira this past weekend. The loss was the second straight for Condit and dropped his record to just 2-7 over his last nine fights.