Braun Strowman On If Being In A Tag Match At WrestleMania 34 Was Disappointing

Braun Strowman is one of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster at the moment. He was recently a guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast and discussed the growth of his character.

Strowman debuted as a member of The Wyatt Family and was mainly used as a silent giant. Since splitting from the faction, he blossomed into a true main-event talent that can carry a rivalry both on the mic and in the ring. Strowman said his growth is the result of WWE's creative staff carving out a great direction for his character combined with his own work ethic. He said he intends to go down as one of the all-time greats.

"A lot of it is WWE Creative really hitting the nail on the head that we do, and the other half is just my work ethic. I want to be the best. I don't believe going out and competing for second best," Strowman said. "If I can't be the best at something then I don't want to do it, and that has always stuck with me. I had that mentality when I competed at World's Strongest Man. I brought that mentality here. I am going to be a WWE Hall of Famer. I am going to main event WrestleMania and that's just the fact of it."

Despite his popularity, Strowman wasn't in one of the main event spots at WrestleMania 34. Instead, he was in a match for the RAW tag team championships, which he won with a 10-year-old partner. While some viewed this as a disappointment, Strowman said this is only the beginning for him, so he expects to have many more chances to headline WrestleMania.

"That's the thing, everyone is like, oh you should be main-eventing, but I'm like, I'm just getting started. I'm just wetting my beak right now," he said. "We have a lot more to do and why rush everything right now? The machine is behind me. The Universe is behind me. Let's enjoy this. Let's have fun, and let's go out there and do it together."

Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.