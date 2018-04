WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino has passed away at the age of 82.

The two-time WWWF Champion passed away at his home in Pittsburgh, PA this morning following a hospitalization, according to PWInsider. Stay tuned as we hope to have more details on his passing soon.

Our condolences go out to Bruno's family, friends and fans.