Ember Moon's WWE NXT Status, The War Raiders And More On Tonight's Episode, Backstage Asuka Video

- Above is backstage video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair after Asuka made her blue brand arrival on last night's SmackDown episode. Becky says Asuka is a tremendous competitor, and they always welcome competition & good matches, which is what Asuka is. Flair says she respects Asuka and that's when The Empress of Tomorrow interrupts, saying SmackDown isn't ready for her.

- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae open the show

* Candice LeRae vs. Zelina Vega

* Ricochet vs. Fabian Aichner

* The War Raiders vs. The Metro Brothers (Chris & JC)

* No DQ Match: Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- It looks like new RAW Superstar Ember Moon will be finishing up with NXT at the weekend live events. She tweeted the following on working tonight's live event in Sanford, FL: