Ember Moon's WWE NXT Status, The War Raiders And More On Tonight's Episode, Backstage Asuka Video

- Above is backstage video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair after Asuka made her blue brand arrival on last night's SmackDown episode. Becky says Asuka is a tremendous competitor, and they always welcome competition & good matches, which is what Asuka is. Flair says she respects Asuka and that's when The Empress of Tomorrow interrupts, saying SmackDown isn't ready for her.
- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:
* Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae open the show
* Candice LeRae vs. Zelina Vega
* Ricochet vs. Fabian Aichner
* The War Raiders vs. The Metro Brothers (Chris & JC)
* No DQ Match: Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain
- It looks like new RAW Superstar Ember Moon will be finishing up with NXT at the weekend live events. She tweeted the following on working tonight's live event in Sanford, FL:
.@WWENXT hmmmmm.... #NXTSanford I think an #eclipse is on your horizon #Shenom #MythRises #WarGoddess— Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) April 17, 2018