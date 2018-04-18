Drew McIntyre Says The Prodigal Son Has Returned To RAW, The Usos - Naomi Video, Fans On SmackDown

- Last night's WWE SmackDown saw Naomi run to ringside to save husband Jimmy Uso from more punishment at the hands of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers. Above is post-show video of The Usos asking Naomi to stay away from the danger.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which is the biggest acquisition for SmackDown in the Superstar Shakeup and the post-WrestleMania 34 call-ups. As of this writing, 41% voted for Samoa Joe while 19% voted for Asuka, 9% for The Miz, 8% for SAnitY, 7% for Andrade "Cien" Almas & Zelina Vega, 5% for Sheamus & Cesaro, 3% for Big Cass, 3% for R-Truth, 2% for The IIconics, 2% for Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, 1% for Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose.

See Also Drew McIntyre Discusses How Being Released From WWE Helped His Wrestling Career

- Drew McIntyre tweeted the following on his call-up to the red brand on Monday's Superstar Shakeup edition of RAW. As noted, McIntyre arrived with Dolph Ziggler and took out Titus Worldwide.