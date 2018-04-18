Ric Flair Performs With Rapper On Fallon, WrestleMania - Orlando Update, Heat On WWE Network Soon?

WrestlingInc.com

- As seen above, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to help Metro Boomin' and Migos rapper Offset perform their "The Ric Flair Drip" single.

- In an update on WWE Sunday Night Heat coming to the WWE Network, WWENetworkNews.com notes that a "Heat" category appeared on the Network Roku app, the Xbox app and the website earlier today. The category is currently empty but this could indicate that Heat is finally coming to the WWE Network soon.

- Camping World Stadium in Orlando tweeted the following this week to confirm that they are working to bring WrestleMania back to the city:


