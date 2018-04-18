WWE - KSA Tryouts Photos And Videos, War Raiders WWE NXT Hype For Tonight, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE SmackDown.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Candice LeRae vs. Zelina Vega, Johnny Gargano opening the show with an in-ring segment, Ricochet's Full Sail TV debut vs. Fabian Aichner, The War Raiders vs. enhancement talents plus a No DQ match with Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain. WWE posted the following on Hanson and Rowe, The War Raiders, making their TV in-ring debuts tonight:

What ruckus will The War Raiders wreak next? Following their destructive debut on WWE NXT, the black-and-yellow brand's newest tag team, The War Raiders, have clearly put every other tandem in NXT on notice. Rowe & Hanson decimated Heavy Machinery and Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli last week, leaving an instant impression of doom and despair for anyone daring enough to step to them. With The War Raiders having already caused a trail of turbulence, what dread will The War Raiders drum up next?

See Also Full List Of WWE Rosters Coming Out Of The 2018 Superstar Shakeup

- WWE's tryouts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia kicked off today with WWE Performance Center Coach Matt Bloom, Tucker Knight, Dan Matha and others leading the action. Below are photos and videos:

The first session of warmup drills are complete. Conditioning will be important, but the #KSATryout athletes look determined. pic.twitter.com/4tdIgzqtYF — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018

Safety, strength and competition. @NXTMattBloom teaches the #KSATryout athletes about trusting your partner with carry drills. pic.twitter.com/VP1pyEp9I1 — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018

Are you coachable? That is something the #KSATryout athletes must prove in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/iXyrvoHqpy — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018

As we reach the midway point of session 2 of the #KSATryouts, @TuckerKnightWWE and @TheDanMatha get the athletes to work on their introductions. pic.twitter.com/SllNGDOFU4 — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018

Cardio. Cardio. Cardio. And this is our "light" day. @NXTMattBloom brings the #KSATryouts to its final drill of the day. pic.twitter.com/wVk875AIY7 — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018