WrestlingInc.com

WWE - KSA Tryouts Photos And Videos, War Raiders WWE NXT Hype For Tonight, SmackDown Top 10

By Marc Middleton | April 18, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE SmackDown.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Candice LeRae vs. Zelina Vega, Johnny Gargano opening the show with an in-ring segment, Ricochet's Full Sail TV debut vs. Fabian Aichner, The War Raiders vs. enhancement talents plus a No DQ match with Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain. WWE posted the following on Hanson and Rowe, The War Raiders, making their TV in-ring debuts tonight:

What ruckus will The War Raiders wreak next?

Following their destructive debut on WWE NXT, the black-and-yellow brand's newest tag team, The War Raiders, have clearly put every other tandem in NXT on notice. Rowe & Hanson decimated Heavy Machinery and Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli last week, leaving an instant impression of doom and despair for anyone daring enough to step to them. With The War Raiders having already caused a trail of turbulence, what dread will The War Raiders drum up next?

Full List Of WWE Rosters Coming Out Of The 2018 Superstar Shakeup
See Also
Full List Of WWE Rosters Coming Out Of The 2018 Superstar Shakeup

- WWE's tryouts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia kicked off today with WWE Performance Center Coach Matt Bloom, Tucker Knight, Dan Matha and others leading the action. Below are photos and videos:







Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Impact Redemption Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top