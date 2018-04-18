WrestlingInc.com

Paige On Working With Shane McMahon, Pete Dunne Warns Roderick Strong (Video), SmackDown Social

By Marc Middleton | April 18, 2018

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will get revenge on his former partner on WWE NXT TV in a few weeks - NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era. In the video above, Dunne says he will rip Strong's head off when he gets his hands on him.

- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. SmackDown had a total of 2.205 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week - 172,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 1.755 million unique interactions on Instagram and 277,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up from last week's episode, which had a total of 1.846 million interactions - 185,000 interactions on Facebook, 1.337 million interactions on Instagram and 324,000 interactions on Twitter.

Paige And New Boyfriend Apparently Go Public About Their Relationship
See Also
Paige And New Boyfriend Apparently Go Public About Their Relationship

- SmackDown General Manager Paige tweeted the following on working with Shane McMahon after last night's Superstar Shakeup episode:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Impact Redemption Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top