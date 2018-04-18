Paige On Working With Shane McMahon, Pete Dunne Warns Roderick Strong (Video), SmackDown Social

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will get revenge on his former partner on WWE NXT TV in a few weeks - NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era. In the video above, Dunne says he will rip Strong's head off when he gets his hands on him.

- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. SmackDown had a total of 2.205 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week - 172,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 1.755 million unique interactions on Instagram and 277,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up from last week's episode, which had a total of 1.846 million interactions - 185,000 interactions on Facebook, 1.337 million interactions on Instagram and 324,000 interactions on Twitter.

- SmackDown General Manager Paige tweeted the following on working with Shane McMahon after last night's Superstar Shakeup episode: