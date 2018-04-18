Photo: Former WWE Stars On 'Greatest Royal Rumble Poster'

WWE has an updated poster for next Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event on their website, which you can check out below. It confirms that Rey Mysterio will be participating at the event.

Other non-full time stars featured on the poster include The Great Khali, Mark Henry, Shane McMahon, Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho and The Big Show. Jericho, Angle and Big Show had been previously announced for the match.

In total, 62 stars are featured on the poster, although it's doubtful that The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns will be a part of the 50-man Rumble.

Below is the image that appears on WWE's official website:

Here is a closeup of just the poster: