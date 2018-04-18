Roman Reigns Sends Message To Samoa Joe, AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura Promos For GRR, WWE Stock

- As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles is now official for the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. Above and below are new backstage promos from the blue brand rivals. Styles says Nakamura showed his true colors at WrestleMania 34 but now AJ will get his retribution and will leave Saudi as champion. Nakamura says he will hit AJ where it hurts and take his title.

- WWE stock was down 0.15% today, closing at $38.90 per share. Today's high was $39.55 and the low was $38.85.

See Also Roman Reigns On If He Wonders Why Fans Boo Him

- Below is video from tonight's WWE live event in Cape Town, South Africa with Roman Reigns sending a warning to his Backlash opponent, Samoa Joe. Reigns reportedly defeated Elias and Braun Strowman in a No DQ main event at the show.