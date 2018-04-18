Impact Announces New UK TV Deal

Impact announced today that they have signed a new TV deal in the UK with 5Spike.

Impact Wrestling began airing on 5Spike in March of 2017. The show was pushed back from 10pm to 11pm in February of this year and the renewal will keep the show at its later timeslot.

Impact will also be available on-demand for free each week on the Global Wrestling Network at the same time it airs in the United States, which is at 1am on Fridays in the UK.

Below is the full announcement from Impact on Twitter today: