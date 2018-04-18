WWE Live Event Results From South Africa (4/18): No DQ Triple Threat, Three Title Matches, More

Thanks to Johann Richardson for the following WWE live event results from today's show in Cape Town, South Africa:
* The show opened with a ten bell salute for WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino
* Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated The Bar & Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a Triple Threat
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Drew Gulak
* Bayley defeated Sasha Banks
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Finn Balor
* Apollo and Titus O'Neil defeated Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel
* RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax retained over Sonya Deville
* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and Elias in a Triple Threat No DQ match. Reigns slammed Braun through a table and hit the Spear on Elias for the pin