WWE Live Event Results From South Africa (4/18): No DQ Triple Threat, Three Title Matches, More

Thanks to Johann Richardson for the following WWE live event results from today's show in Cape Town, South Africa:

* The show opened with a ten bell salute for WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino

* Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated The Bar & Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a Triple Threat

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Drew Gulak

* Bayley defeated Sasha Banks

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Finn Balor

* Apollo and Titus O'Neil defeated Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

* RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax retained over Sonya Deville

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and Elias in a Triple Threat No DQ match. Reigns slammed Braun through a table and hit the Spear on Elias for the pin