WWE NXT Live Coverage: Johnny Gargano Returns, No DQ Match, Ricochet In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

- In memory of Bruno Sammartino graphic is shown before the show gets started.

- Mauro Ranallo and Percy Watson welcome us in (Nigel missed these taping for the birth of this daughter) as Johnny Gargano and Candice LaRae head out to the ring. Crowd going nuts for the returning Gargano with "Johnny Wrestling!" and "Welcome back!" chants. Gargano says going into TakeOver: New Orleans he was thinking of this moment and that it's good to be home. For too long he was defined by two words. Tommaso. Ciampa. "He cost me the NXT Title and he stole my career. For the longest time I couldn't say his name, he haunted me." Gargano says his match against Ciampa was the most intense match of his career, but he now has his life back.

He continues on about the fans shoving those Johnny Gargano signs in Ciampa's face and continuing to chant his name. He then says to his wife he knows the past few months have been very tough on them, says he loves her, and hugs. LaRae then takes the mic and says tonight she'll be going one-on-one against Zelina Vegas. Gargano says once they are done with Zelina and Almas, there's a new NXT Champion and he is his first challenger.

- Later tonight: Killian Dain vs. Lars Sullivans in a no DQ match and the Full Sail debut of Ricochet.

- Outside, Dain says Sullivan took something from him at TakeOver: New Orleans, but tonight he's going to take everything from Sullivan tonight and he's doing it alone.

Ricochet vs. Fabian Aichner

Ricochet using his speed and agility right off the bat to take Aichner down without issue. Aichner throws him into the corner, Ricochet tries to leap over Aichner, gets caught on his shoulders and driven to the mat. A ground Ricochet gets stomped away in the corner, but gets thrown in the corner himself and receives a few chops. Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker on Ricochet, cover, two.

Aichner tries for a powerbomb, no, but he ends up land a European uppercut on Ricochet. He charges in gets booted back and a dropkick sends him to the mat. Aichner gets sent into the second turnbuckle, springboard European upper cut, standing shooting star press, pin, two. Ricochet heads up to the top rope, but gets crotched on the top rope. Aichner tries for a suplex, gets punched off and Ricochet hits a 630 for the victory.

Winner: Ricochet via Pinfall

- Post-match, Kayla Braxton talks with Ricochet about how it feels to be at Full Sail. It says honestly it feels great. Crowd with a "Ricochet!" chant. Ricochet says he's watched many of the top WWE Stars make a name for themselves in NXT, but now it's his turn. "I can here to NXT to turn things up a notch." Says he's going to show why there's one and only Ricochet.

- Last week, we see the debut of the War Raiders interfered in a tag match. They will make their official debut next.

- EC3 vignette talking about how he comes from wealth. We see clips of him at TakeOver: New Orleans in the 6-Man Ladder Match. He says in an interview he is in the top one percent of the industry.

- Outside, Lars Sullivan says he'll do whatever enters his mind tonight against Dain and the crowd will see why he's a freak of nature.

War Raiders vs. JC and Chris

Rowe immediately takes down one of those poor souls with a knee. His partner reluctantly tags in gets held as Hanson tags in and kicks him in the midsection. Big knee by Hanson. He gets slapped in the chest, which hurt the guy's hand. Hanson with a cartwheel into a clothesline. Pop-up powerslam by the War Raiders. Big knee to the man's face. Someone in the crowd yells "Somebody stop the damn match!" War Raiders hit Fallout (side suplex/leg drop combo) for the easy win.

You can run, but you can't hide. @RAYMONDxROWE and @WarBeardHanson are carving a path of destruction towards the NXT Tag Team Championships. pic.twitter.com/oxB0g51fN8 — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) April 19, 2018

Winners: War Raiders via Pinfall

- WWE Performance Center, NXT Women's Division Shayna Baszler says there's a meeting going on that she's late for. She walks in and interrupts the coach, Baszler say this is now her locker room, sees Ember Moon's name on her locker still and rips it off and puts a Queen of Spades card on it. She tells the other women to get behind her or she'll run through them. At one point, Dakota Kai goes to get some water and Baszler gets in her way wondering where she's going. Baszler then bounces from the locker room.

.@QoSBaszler letting everyone know it's time to get in line... because this locker room is under new management. pic.twitter.com/AWekkwq3ff — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) April 19, 2018

- Vignette for Kona Reeves who will appear in two weeks to show off NXT's finest hair, smile, everything.

- Earlier today, Pete Dunne says he'll be back in a few weeks and when he returns he plans on ripping Roderick Strong's head off.

Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain (No DQ Match)

Dain with a headbutt right off the bat. Dain with a clothesline that sends Sullivan out to the floor, Sullivan with with a punch, but Dain returns fire as they circle the ring. Sullivan gets launched into the steel steps. Dain heads into the ring and tries for a suicide dive, but is caught and send into the ring post. Suplex out on the floor by Sullivan.

Action back in the ring, Sullivan with clubbing blows to the side of Dain's head. Sullivan with a german suplex, Dain heads out to the floor and Sullivan goes up to the top rope to hit a flying clothesline. Back in the ring, Sullivan with a diving headbutt off the second rope, cover, two-count. Sullivan looks under the ring and tosses a couple chairs in the ring. Sullivan with a chair to the midsection, but Dain fights the chair out of his grasp. Looks like Dain has a busted nose. Back and forth forearms from both wrestlers.

Dain with a fireman's carry, slams him down, vader bomb, cover, two-count. Dain goes under the ring and brings out a table, much to the crowd's delight. Table is slid in the ring, Dain with a chair to the back of Sullivan. He sets the table up in the corner of the ring. Another hard chair shot to the back of Sullivan. Dain tries to launch Sullivan in the table, no, Sullivan drops him down on his back. He puts a chair on his chest, heads to the top rope and tries for a headbutt, but goes right into the chair.

Kain tries to crossbody Sullivan through the table, but Sullivan catches him, slams him down, cover, two-count. Dain gets up and stuns Sullivan, another running crossbody and this time he puts Sullivan through the table. Sullivan in the corner, gets a chair placed on him. Dain climbs the turnbuckle, but Sullivan gets up with the chair and stops that. Couple more chairshots to Dain. Freak accident on a couple chairs and that will get the 1-2-3.

Winner: Lars Sullivan via Pinfall

- Recap of the history between Johnny Gargano, Candice LaRae, Andrade Almas, and Zelina Vega.

- Backstage, The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reily) gloat about their title victories as they pose for their photo shoot. Next week the group will be on NXT. Also, Adam Cole will defend the NXT North American Championship against Oney Lorcan.

Candice LaRae vs. Zelina Vega