Jeff Hardy WWE US Title Win Bonus Footage, Fans On Paige - Kurt Angle, Tommaso Ciampa At Live Events

- WWE posted this video with unseen angles from Jeff Hardy's first WWE United States Title win. Hardy defeated Jinder Mahal on Monday's Superstar Shakeup RAW but was then sent to SmackDown the next night.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which General Manager did the best in the 2018 Superstar Shakeup. As of this writing, 67% voted for SmackDown GM Paige while the rest voted for RAW GM Kurt Angle.
- This weekend will see Tommaso Ciampa work his first WWE NXT live events since May 2017. He tweeted the following:
The God of Wrestling and Master of the Universe makes his return to NXT live events this weekend.— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) April 17, 2018
I expect all in attendance to act accordingly. Seeing a talent like myself perform live is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I suggest you cherish every second. pic.twitter.com/rtZNaGP26I