Jeff Hardy WWE US Title Win Bonus Footage, Fans On Paige - Kurt Angle, Tommaso Ciampa At Live Events

- WWE posted this video with unseen angles from Jeff Hardy's first WWE United States Title win. Hardy defeated Jinder Mahal on Monday's Superstar Shakeup RAW but was then sent to SmackDown the next night.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which General Manager did the best in the 2018 Superstar Shakeup. As of this writing, 67% voted for SmackDown GM Paige while the rest voted for RAW GM Kurt Angle.

- This weekend will see Tommaso Ciampa work his first WWE NXT live events since May 2017. He tweeted the following: