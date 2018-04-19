Update On Locker Room Fight Before ROH Steel City Excellence

Over the weekend there was a bit of fight before ROH Steel City Excellence in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Word got out thanks to Cody Rhodes and other talent commenting about it on social media, some of which are now deleted.

They trampled my chipotle — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 14, 2018

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, an extra was in the locker room and sat down in Christopher Daniels' chair. After being asked to move, he talked back and got into an argument with Flip Gordon.

Gordon has some MMA experience so the fight was a short one. Nobody was injured in the scuffle, aside from Cody's Chiptole. Rhodes also joked - in a now deleted tweet - "I'm strong considering Flip for All In after today."

Steel City Excellence was a TV Taping, if you'd like to check out the spoilers you can do so by clicking here.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.