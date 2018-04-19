The Miz Talks Backstage Reaction To His 'Talking Smack' Promo On Daniel Bryan

On March, 27, The Miz and Maryse welcomed Monroe Sky Mizanin, less than two weeks before he was scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor at WrestleMania 34. Miz showed his dedication to the business in not only defending his title, but continuing to appear on weekly television shortly following his daughter's birth. In a recent interview with Complex, Miz shared how much he appreciates Maryse staying home with the baby while he is out at work, but also pulling daddy duties when he is at home.

"My wife and I make an awesome tag team," said Miz. "I see this loving, maternal side of her when she's taking care of Monroe Sky, and I'm in awe… [Fatherhood] affects every part of [my] life. I'm changing diapers. I'm feeding her. I'm putting her to sleep. I'm being a full-time dad."

Before losing the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, Miz was just 20 days away from being the longest reigning champion of all time, currently held by Pedro Morales. Miz explains how important this title was to him growing up, and how he wanted to carry on the prestige and legacy.

"My favorite wrestler growing up was The Ultimate Warrior," said Miz. "I used to run around with the tassels on my arms. And he held the Intercontinental title, and so did wrestlers like Shawn Michaels and Ravishing Rick Rude. I want the Intercontinental title to be seen as more than just a mid-card belt. The Intercontinental Champion used to be seen as a threat to the WWE Champion. My goal is to return the Intercontinental Championship to that level of importance."

One of The Miz's most pivotal moments was on an episode of Talking Smack, where he got into a verbal altercation with then-General Manager Daniel Bryan. Angry at Bryan's remarks that he wrestles like a coward, Miz lost his cool and stated that he has never been injured in the 10-plus years he has been a WWE superstar, and advised Bryan to quit WWE and "go to the bingo halls with your indie friends."

Miz commented on the backstage reaction of this promo, stating, "people backstage were packing their bags and leaving, and suddenly, everyone just stopped. I only remember parts of that moment afterwards, because I was so angry. But I was just pacing. I didn't know what to do with myself."

Now, the feud between The Miz and Daniel Bryan has rekindled, since Miz is now on the SmackDown Live roster, and Bryan has returned to full-time in-ring competition.

