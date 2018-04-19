The Young Bucks On CM Punk And Their 'All In' Show, If 'Being The Elite' Will Continue

The Young Bucks spoke to the Sporting News on their popular YouTube show and the upcoming All In event. Here are some of the highlights:

If Being the Elite will continue after doing 100 episodes:

Nick Jackson: "I think it's poetic if we did end it at 100 episodes, but everyone else says we shouldn't."

Matt Jackson: "We're like, 'Man, 100 episodes, we can end it when it's the hottest.' It almost feels like we should end it. It's kind of undecided, but I feel like we'd be crazy not to bring it back at some point. It's become such a popular tool for us now."

Not selling Being the Elite to an outside company:

Matt Jackson: "It defeats the whole purpose of the DIY thing. We want everyone to know that this is our baby. That's why people like it I think. It's also control of your own destiny of your own career. You don't know how you're going to be booked in Ring of Honor or New Japan. We have influence, but we don't have final say. With this show, we're the writers, the actors and the editors."

Adding CM Punk to the September 1 All In card:

Matt Jackson: "I will say this: I text message Punk on a weekly basis. We're good friends. We talk wrestling. He still loves wrestling, of course he does. We're pro wrestlers. That's what we do. Even when you quit or retire or whatever, it's still in your blood."

Nick Jackson: "Hell yeah I would like those guys [Punk and Daniel Bryan]. Those names would be icing on the cake. … But I don't think we need them to get to 10,000. With the card we have in mind, I think that should do it."

The Young Bucks also discussed wrestling other Bullet Club members and more about Being the Elite. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.