As noted, Orlando wants to bring WrestleMania back to Camping World Stadium. In addition to sending out a tweet earlier this week asking people to take this survey, they sent the email below asking fans for their help to bring WrestleMania back to the city.

The Orlando Business Journal recently reported that the Central Florida Sports Commission requested $1 million in resort taxes to bring WrestleMania back to the city. It was noted that while WWE is planning the host cities for the event between 2021 through 2025, they would be looking to get the event in 2023 or 2025, based on the convention center's availability.

WrestleMania 33, which was held at Camping World Stadium, reportedly generated $181.5 million in economic impact for the Orlando region last year.

@chrisarizzi contributed to this article.