Bruce Prichard WWE Network Podcast Video, WWE Superstar Turns 33, The Bar Visits Rugby Team (Photos)

By Marc Middleton | April 19, 2018

- Bruce Prichard's "Something Else to Wrestle With" podcast is now available on the WWE Network. Above is a clip with Prichard and co-host Conrad Thompson discussing WrestleMania 14 and the match between WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels.

- Curt Hawkins turns 33 years old today.

- The Bar spent some time with the DHL Stormers rugby team in Cape Town, South Africa earlier today. Below are photos:


