Every WWE NXT Champion (Video), More Photos & Video From WWE KSA Tryouts, Shawn Michaels: Unreleased

By Marc Middleton | April 19, 2018

- Above is a new video looking at every Superstar to hold the WWE NXT Title - current champion Aleister Black, Seth Rollins, Big E, Bo Dallas, Neville, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, Drew McIntyre and Andrade "Cien" Almas.

- WWE will be releasing a new DVD on WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels this year, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The working title is "Shawn Michaels: The Showstopper Unreleased" and it's set to be released in late 2018. The three-disc set will feature unreleased matches.

- Below are photos and videos from day 2 of the WWE tryouts in Saudi Arabia plus behind-the-scenes video from day 1 with comments from WWE Performance Center Coach Matt Bloom on how the first day went:









