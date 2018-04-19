Every WWE NXT Champion (Video), More Photos & Video From WWE KSA Tryouts, Shawn Michaels: Unreleased

- Above is a new video looking at every Superstar to hold the WWE NXT Title - current champion Aleister Black, Seth Rollins, Big E, Bo Dallas, Neville, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, Drew McIntyre and Andrade "Cien" Almas.

- WWE will be releasing a new DVD on WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels this year, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The working title is "Shawn Michaels: The Showstopper Unreleased" and it's set to be released in late 2018. The three-disc set will feature unreleased matches.

- Below are photos and videos from day 2 of the WWE tryouts in Saudi Arabia plus behind-the-scenes video from day 1 with comments from WWE Performance Center Coach Matt Bloom on how the first day went:

Update from the @WWE #KSATryouts in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The athletes showed a lot of heart and poise through today's drills, but tomorrow is a different animal. Day 2 of any tryout has a few people who create separation from the pack. Let's get it done. #WeAreNXT — Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) April 18, 2018

We start day 2 of the #KSATryouts with sprints in a 90 degree setting. Competition fuels these athletes. Who will step up? pic.twitter.com/qxLnEQMrC9 — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2018

Now we will see what the athletes retained from yesterday. Roll drills begin. #KSATryouts pic.twitter.com/nNshp9y5Eb — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2018

The #KSATryouts just finished interviews, now we are down to the last two drills of the day. pic.twitter.com/FAjQptPLlC — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2018

Our last drill of the day is one of the most dreaded. The heavy bag drill. #KSATryouts pic.twitter.com/btpYKThQni — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2018

And today's fastest time is... 10 reps for 36 seconds! #KSATryouts pic.twitter.com/9adBvSBqPg — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2018