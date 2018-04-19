Former WWE - ECW Star Opens Pop Culture Cereal Bar, How To Watch 'MLW Fusion' Premiere, Jack Swagger

- Former WWE / ECW wrestler Colin Delaney opened a comics / caffeine / pop culture shop in his hometown of Rochester, NY earlier this month called PopRoc, which is located at 337 East Avenue. On top of collectibles, comic books, coffee and energy drinks, they have video games, wrestling toys, videos, and even a cereal bar.

"We were just going to do Saturday mornings with cereal," Delaney told The Rochester City Newspaper. "The more we thought about it, we thought nobody does cereal, we should do cereal all the time. We can play around with it, have different toppings, mix and match cereals, half-and-half cereals, it's another fun thing we can have."

- Jake Hager, f.k.a. Jack Swagger in WWE, will face Jeff Cobb on May 3rd in Orlando at the MLW Fusion TV tapings at Gilt Nightclub. Tickets are on sale now at MLWTickets.com. Also signed for the show are Shane "Swerve" Strickland defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Pentagon Jr., as well as ACH vs. Rey Fenix.

- Speaking of MLW, MLW Fusion premieres this Friday on beIN SPORTS at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Here is how you can watch it:

Here's how you can watch @MLW FUSION on @beINSPORTSUSA this Friday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT pic.twitter.com/cpAKVt8E2o — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 19, 2018

