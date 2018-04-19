Goldberg On How Brock Lesnar Is In Real Life, Jerry Lawler Beer Released (Photos), WWE Shop Sale

- WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg spoke to Sports Illustrated this week about his new series on the History Channel, Forged in Fire: Knife or Death. During the interview, Goldberg credited Brock Lesnar for his last successful WWE run and noted that Lesnar "is a caring person."

"I know it's hard to believe this, but Brock is a caring person underneath all that big giant monster's body," said Goldberg. "The relationship he has with his sons parallels my relationship with my son, and I think Brock may have understood what I was going through. Maybe he put himself in my position, saw a little bit of himself later in life in me, and saw how much this meant to me. For that, I can never repay Brock."

- Memphis Flyer has a story here about the Meddlesome Brewing Company out of Memphis releasing a new brew this week named after WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, despite Lawler saying he's never had a sip of alcohol in his life. The beer is called "Jerry 'The King' Lager", and while it's not yet available in stores, it is available on tap at the brewery's taproom and they are offering it "to go" in 32-ounce cans and 64-ounce growlers.

"A while back I was contacted by someone from the brewery who explained to me they make beers with names that are familiar with Memphis," Jerry Lawler said. "One was 201 Hoplar and they had the idea to do a Jerry 'The King' Lager. I thought it sounded fun, so I gave them the go ahead to use my name... I've never tasted beer, wine, or whiskey in my life and I'm not going to start just because one's named after me."