WWE GRR Set Construction Photos, Alexa Bliss Previews Collection (Video), WWE On Paul Jones Passing

- Alexa Bliss previews her new WWE Network Collections Spotlight, which also features highlights from the Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, in this new video.

- As Chris noted earlier, Mid-Atlantic star Paul Jones passed away this week at the age of 76. WWE remembered Jones with this announcement on their website:

Paul Jones passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Paul Jones has passed away at the age of 76. A fixture of the Mid-Atlantic territory throughout the 1960s and '70s, Jones found success as both a competitor and a manager. He won the NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Title on three occasions, and formed championship tag teams with the likes of Ricky Steamboat, Wahoo McDaniel and Baron von Raschke. When his ring career ended, Jones became a villainous manager, and formed the Paul Jones' Army, which included the likes of The Powers of Pain, Abdullah the Butcher and Jake "The Snake" Roberts. WWE extends its condolences to Jones' family, friends and fans.

- We posted a photo in March sent by @stagecreatorwwe of WWE set designer Jason Robinson looking at a design for a stage of an upcoming show. We had speculated that the set might be for WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event. As noted, WWE released the video above (at the 0:23 mark) of the construction of the Greatest Royal Rumble set, which confirms that Robinson was looking at a design of the stage for next Friday's event from the King Abdullah Sports City's King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Also below is are more photos of the construction of the set.