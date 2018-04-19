WWE Teaser For Brock Lesnar's RAW Return, Triple H On Carmella And The IIconics, The Bar Unboxes

- Above is a new UpUpDownDown video with Sheamus and Cesaro unboxing CultureFly's new Game of Thrones box.

- As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be on Monday's RAW in St. Louis. WWE posted the following teaser for The Beast's return to TV:

The Conqueror cometh Universal Champion Brock Lesnar utterly dismantled Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but despite suffering a painful defeat on The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Big Dog remains determined to defeat The Beast Incarnate in their rematch inside a Steel Cage at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia next Friday, streaming live on WWE Network. Lesnar makes his first live appearance since The Show of Shows on Raw, and his advocate Paul Heyman will no doubt have much to say about the impending return bout inside the unforgiving steel. Will Heyman's undoubtedly acidic words incite a full-on brawl between these powerful rivals?

- We've noted how Triple H has been on Twitter this week to comment on some of the post-WrestleMania 34 happenings. He tweeted the following on Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella:

From their debut in @WWENXT, @WWEPeytonRoyce and @BillieKayWWE have always brought something #IICONIC to the @WWE Universe. Proud to see how far they've both come and excited to see how far they will go! pic.twitter.com/RtTsISQsFe — Triple H (@TripleH) April 17, 2018