Shawn Michaels Working WWE NXT This Weekend, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville On WWE Firsts (Video), Stock

By Marc Middleton | April 19, 2018

- This week's WWE live events in Cape Town, South Africa saw RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax retain over Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in singles matches, their final red brand matches before heading to SmackDown. Above is video of the Absolution members celebrating several firsts with the company - their first international tour, their first title shots, their upcoming blue brand debuts and more.

- WWE stock closed at $38.90 per share today, the same as the day before. Today's high was $39.30 and the low was $38.43.

Shawn Michaels On Why He Took Creative Control Over Ric Flair's Retirement Match
- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is working backstage on the WWE NXT Road Trip live events in the Northeast this weekend. He's also reuniting with WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and others for the Maryland Championship Wrestling Tribute to the Legends show on Saturday. HBK tweeted:


