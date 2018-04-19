Triple H On Constant NXT Turnover, Why Johnny Gargano Vs. Tommaso Ciampa Went On Last At Takeover

Triple H spoke to reporters following the NXT Takeover: New Orleans event last week. Below are some highlights from the scrum that ESPN posted today:

Why Tomasso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano headlined Takeover instead of the World title or North American title matches:

"I feel like any of them could have [main evented], and this was a debate. A lot of points of view on it. There's a part of me that goes, 'Whoa, the title should close,' and then there's a part of me that goes, 'You cannot pass that emotion.' You just can't. No level of moonsault, no level of flip off a ladder, no level of any of that is gonna pass that level of emotion and feeling -- that level of emotion of the storytelling.

"I don't know how you could have gone off the air better than Gargano gets his life back and his wife's in there. Unless I have Ciampa run back in there and piledrive her, that's the end. There's always next time."

See Also Triple H Talks Vince McMahon Wanting To Move Some NXT Talent Early, How He Responds

The turnover in NXT:

"I think there was a lot of people who thought it was a weakness when we first started -- this turnover, that 'Oh my God, you get somebody over and then the roster takes them and then you're doomed, right?' Might take us a little bit... but we'll get there. It's about new talent. I think it's the strength. I can look at almost every card...when we go to Brooklyn, almost every year I can look at that card and there's nobody on it from the year before," Levesque said. "I can look at this card tonight, I'm not really sure who's on it from last year's WrestleMania [weekend] card. It's very small, and when you look at the main roster [at WrestleMania], I think there's two matches on that card that don't have somebody from NXT."

You can check out more highlights from Triple H's media scrum by clicking here.