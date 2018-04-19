Former TNA Executive Back Working For WWE, Tommaso Ciampa Pitches New Nickname, Jinder Mahal Note

- Former TNA Executive Vice President John "Big" Gaburick is working for WWE again, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Gaburick had recently tweeted an article about WWE's tryouts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. PWInsider noted that Gaburick is in Saudi Arabia working on pre-production for next Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah. Gaburick had left WWE in 2013 and worked for TNA / Impact Wrestling until late last year.

- Jinder Mahal recently spoke to MMAJunkie about UFC heavyweight Arjan Bhullar wearing a turban to the cage, which is a custom of their Sikh religion.

"I'm glad Arjan raised the awareness, and the UFC understands the importance and the significance of it to him personally," Mahal said.

- Tommaso Ciampa is continuing to troll Johnny Gargano on social media and took aim at his "Johnny Wrestling" monicker. Ciampa noted that he "transcends" professional wrestling and anointed himself "Tommy Entertainment", as seen below: