Top Star Added To WWE IC Title Ladder Match At GRR?, Triple H On Nia Jax (Photo), Superstar Shakeup

By Marc Middleton | April 19, 2018

- Cathy Kelley recaps the 2018 WWE Superstar Shakeup in this new WWE Now video.

Full List Of WWE Rosters Coming Out Of The 2018 Superstar Shakeup
- It looks like Bobby Lashley could be added to the Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, making it a Fatal 5 Way. PWInsider reports that local advertising in the Middle East has Lashley listed as one of the participants. WWE's website currently has Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, The Miz and champion Seth Rollins listed.

- Triple H took to Twitter today and wrote the following on RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax:


