Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable Joke Around (Video), Elias & Nia Jax TV Appearance (Photos), Dividend

- Above is a clip from this week's WWE Ride Along episode with Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin joking about Daniel Bryan being revealed as Gable's father to play off the storyline with Jason Jordan and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Benjamin and Gable also reveal what they were thinking when they were put together as a tag team. As noted, Gable went to RAW in the Superstar Shakeup and Benjamin dissed him on SmackDown the next night when announcing his singles run.

- WWE announced the following today:

WWE® DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND



STAMFORD, Conn., April 19, 2018 – WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company's regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be June 15, 2018 and the payment date will be June 25, 2018.

- Elias and RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax did some cooking on the Expresso morning show in Cape Town, South Africa earlier today. Below are photos from the appearance: