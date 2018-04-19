Chris Jericho Talks Being Removed From Undertaker Match At 'Greatest Royal Rumble'

Chris Jericho was a guest this week on CBS Sports' "In This Corner" podcast. Jericho made an appearance at RAW 25 this past January, but hasn't wrestled in a WWE ring since last July. Jericho discussed returning to action in the 50-man Royal Rumble match at next Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"It's one of those things that is a once in a lifetime opportunity," Jericho said. "Obviously, getting the chance to work with Saudi Arabia at the highest level. We had been there back in 2015, and had some great shows, but it seems like they are beginning to try and change some of the things that are being done over there and it's really cool to have been asked by WWE to be part of it. As you know, I am not working full time there right now but still part of the family. With the matches that have been announced right off the bat, it has as much steam, if not more than the WrestleMania card did, just the fact of who is on the show and all the big matches that we have. It reminds me of a few years ago when we would do live event specials on the Network from Madison Square Garden. We did another one from Tokyo, Japan. It's got kind of the same vibe to do the same thing with the Greatest Royal Rumble, just bigger."

The Undertaker will be wrestling at the event against Rusev in a casket match. At one point last week, Rusev was replaced in the match by Chris Jericho, only for it to be changed back days later. Jericho said that the changes didn't bother him.

"For me, at this point, whether they want me to be part of the Royal Rumble or work against Undertaker or work against Funaki in a Lingerie Match, whatever they want me to do there I will," Jericho stated. "That's the good thing about my legacy and where I am at this point of my career. I can be the opening match or the main event, whatever it is, it's going to be good. Things changed, which is part of the world of WWE, happens all the time.

"For me, until I actually walk into the ring, sometimes you never know what is going to happen. Things get changed during the show sometimes. I think fans sometimes get a little to excited about certain things that happened and didn't happen."

The Greatest Royal Rumble takes place at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, April 27th at the King Abdullah Sports City's King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the event.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.