Impact Wrestling Live Coverage: Go Home Show For Redemption PPV, Brian Cage, Mixed Tag Match

- Two weeks ago, we see the brawl between Alberto El Patron and Austin Aries at the Redemption Press Conference in New Orleans. Clips from Aries vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Fenix are shown at Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling. After the match, Aries talks about how El Patron said with a straight face this was his company, while Aries says he is a no bulls--- type of guy who can party it up and still handle all of his responsibilities. Aries then announced the Redemption main event at a House of Hardcore event in New Orleans.

Braxton Sutter and Su Yung vs. Fallah Bahh and Kiera Hogan

Sutter and Yung try for the early attack, but Hogan and Bahh fight them off. Bahh charges in, gets an elbow to the face, tries for a second rope jump, but a belly-to-belly suplex drops Sutter. Bahh with a steamroller over Sutter, Hogan with a crossbody off the top rope and nearly lands right on Yung's head. Hogan with a low dropkick, Yung tags out, Hogan able to ground Sutter and drop down on his back. Bahh tagged in, tries to drop down on Sutter, misses, Yung is tagged in and hits a low dropkick to Bahh's face.

Yung tries to drag Bahh and he goes nowhere, so she quickly tags out. Sutter tosses him out to the floor, couple chops, back in the ring, distracts the referee while Yung hits a cannonball dive off the apron to the floor. Action back in the ring, Sutter bites Bahh, but ends up getting a samoan drop. Women are tagged in, Hogan with a kick to the side of Yung's face. Couple charges into the corner, big elbow, boot to the face, pin, two-count.

Hogan gets slapped upside the head, butterfly suplex, she tries for a move, Sutter breaks it up and gets slapped in the face. Yung with a throat chop. Bahh nearly crushes Ref Riley, who's now distracted by Sutter. Yung hits Bahh in the back with a kendo stick, does nothing. Sutter sends Bahh out to the floor, Yung hits the panic switch on Hogan and that will do it.

Winner: Su Yung and Braxton Sutter via Pinfall

- Post-match, Yung heads up the ramp and Allie strikes from behind. Sutter pulls Allie away and Yung punches her in the midsection. Sutter trying to break these two up as Allie strikes back again and again until enough referees show up to separate them.

- Later tonight: Johnny Impact vs. Kongo Kong.

- Pluto Moment of the Week: Rhyno pinning Jeff Jarrett via a spear to win the title.

- LAX Lair, Santana and Ortiz trying to figure out how to handle Scott Steiner who has no soul or compassion. Konnan wonders if he'll even show up though, he might be late or just beat up Eli Drake. Konnan says Steiner's time has come and gone and they are the now. Santana tries to walks out with the mystery case and Konnan takes it back as they bounce from the lair.

- In Studio, Josh Mathews and Sonjay Dutt talk about Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling and the main event of Redemption. They also preview Kongo vs. Johnny.

- Backstage, Jimmy Jacobs talks with McKenzie Mitchell and says she's pretty, and asks how it feels to get things just for her looks. That's his problem with Johnny Impact. Jacobs says Kongo has never had that and he's going to pop Johnny's bubble. He says Kongo is going to ruin Johnny's pretty face, maybe gouge out an eye. McKenzie is very much freaked out.

- Vignette for oVe as we see the rivalry between Callihan and Eddie Edwards. Everything from Edwards getting hit with the baseball bat, Callihan stalking his wife, and Edwards trying to come to Ohio and attack oVe. We see Alisha Edwards save Edwards last week and Tommy Dreamer randomly showed up to challenge oVe along with Edwards and Moose.

- GWN Flashback of the Week Match. We see the last half of Kurt Angle taking on Bobby Roode. Near the end of the match, Angle Slam hits, Angle goes for the cover and uses the ropes as leverage to pick up the victory.

- KM heads to the ring and wants to start up an open challenge, but he doesn't want just any talent, he wants top talent. Guys like The Brooklyn Brawler, and a bunch of other random jobbers...err, talent enhancement. Out comes Brian Cage! KM says that they are boys, "fist bump bro!" KM says Cage can head off to Gold's Gym and he tries to head off.

Brian Cage vs. KM

Cage pulls KM back into the ring and the match gets going. Cage with a bunch of clotheslines in the corner. Launches KM into the other corner, kick to the head, release german suplex. KM on the apron, Cage with a deadlift suplex off the second rope. Cage up to the top rope and hits a flying elbow. Cage hits an F-5 for the victory.

Winner: Brian Cage via Pinfall