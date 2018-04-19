WWE Live Event Results From South Africa (4/19): Roman Reigns Vs. Samoa Joe, Asuka, Titus Worldwide

Thanks to Johann Richardson for the following WWE live event results from today's show in Cape Town, South Africa:
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas
* Braun Strowman defeated Elias
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Drew Gulak
* Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated Cesaro and Sheamus
* Asuka defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat when Bayley tapped to the Asuka Lock
* Titus O'Neil and Apollo defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
* RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax retained over Mandy Rose
* Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe with a Spear. Reigns was busted open towards the end of the match