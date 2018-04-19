WWE Live Event Results From South Africa (4/19): Roman Reigns Vs. Samoa Joe, Asuka, Titus Worldwide

Thanks to Johann Richardson for the following WWE live event results from today's show in Cape Town, South Africa:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

* Braun Strowman defeated Elias

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Drew Gulak

* Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated Cesaro and Sheamus

* Asuka defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat when Bayley tapped to the Asuka Lock

* Titus O'Neil and Apollo defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

* RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax retained over Mandy Rose

* Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe with a Spear. Reigns was busted open towards the end of the match