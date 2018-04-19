Roman Reigns Unable To Greet Fans After Match Due To Wound, Bruno Sammartino Merchandise, Chef Brie

- Above is the latest Chef Brie Bella video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, featuring finger French toast.

- WWE Shop has released a new "The Legend Will Live Forever" t-shirt for WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino, who passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday. Remember that you can take $5 off orders of $30+ by clicking here and using code WWEWINC5 at checkout.

- WWE wrapped their two-day tour of Cape Town, South Africa today with a main event that saw Roman Reigns defeat Samoa Joe. Reigns was busted open towards the end of the match and finished with blood coming down his face. Wednesday's post-match celebration saw Reigns celebrate with fans at ringside but he announced today that he was unable to greet fans at ringside due to the head wound. You can see video from his post-match speech below: