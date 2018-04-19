In 2015, a series of bizarre incidents occurred, as Armando Alejandro Montalvo started harassing people at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. In addition to appearing at the Performance Center wearing wrestling costumes and threatening staffers, Montalvo was also filmed begging personnel to train him, along with spouting other unwelcoming remarks.

In August of 2015, Montalvo was apprehended by Orlando police after being called by WWE to get him off the premises due to being fixated with one of the female wrestlers. Instead of complying, police stated that Montalvo came to the WWE facility on August 31, 2015, started a commotion, and was encountered by the armed deputies. At some point, Montalvo charged one the deputies, and he was shot after trying to close in on the deputy.

TMZ is now reporting that WWE has filed a restraining order due to threats from Montalvo resurfacing on social media. According to the court documents, Montalvo smeared his own feces all over the wall at the WWE Performance Center back in July of 2015, a month before the encounter with the police. Montalvo once again appeared at the Performance Center in March of 2018, harassing employees. During this visit, Montalvo commented, "My new wrestling nickname is Generation Flex because my d**k and my balls is bigger than Generation Ex."

See Also Former Wrestler Beverly Shade On If She Believes Fabulous Moolah Would Pimp Women Out

WWE learned that Montalvo was posting threats on social media, and stated that he also threatened to use his semen in a biological attack. On April 4, Montalvo posted an Instagram video, stating, "Lord forgive me for what I'm about to do, [because] I know I'm a hundred percent real with it. And every single wrestler is gonna be saying their prayers by the time it's all said and done. Because if you wanna know why, cuz I'm a wild man."

Montalvo addressed the restraining order issued by WWE, as you can see in the video below.

Source: TMZ