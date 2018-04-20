Alexa Bliss Not On Current WWE Tour, Hulk Hogan Going Into BGCA Alumni HOF, The Miz Q&A Video

- WWE posted this video of The Miz doing a live Q&A at a New Orleans Cricket Wireless store during WrestleMania 34 Week. This was done before he lost the WWE Intercontinental Title to Seth Rollins at the biggest show of the year.

- WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will be inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Alumni Hall of Fame in San Diego on Wednesday, May 2nd. The ceremony will kick off the 112th BGCA National Conference and snowboarder/skateboarder Shaun White will be inducted with The Hulkster. WWE works closely with the BGCA and Triple H was inducted last year.

- Alexa Bliss is not on the current WWE international tour, despite originally being advertised. She did not work the live events in Cape Town, South Africa on Wednesday and Thursday but is still listed for Friday's show in Pretoria, South Africa and Saturday's show in Johannesburg. Bliss did not appear live on Monday's Superstar Shakeup edition of RAW but she was featured in a sidebar backstage interview during the Mickie James vs. Ember Moon match. The storyline was that Bliss was supposed to do match commentary with RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax but she didn't want to come sit beside Jax because of her bullying ways. The last time she wrestled was the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW.

Bliss has been active on social media and appears to be at home in the United States this week.