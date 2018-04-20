WWE NXT Live Event Results From DC (4/19): EC3 Issues Open Challenge, Johnny Gargano Attacks, More

Thanks to Phillip Swaim for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Washington, DC:

* Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins and Oney Lorcan defeated Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Chad Lail. This started as Lail vs. Lorcan until Blake and Cutler ran in, then The Street Profits made the save

* Ricochet defeated The Velveteen Dream

* Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross defeated Bianca Belair and Lacey Evans

* Tommaso Ciampa defeated Kassius Ohno. Ciampa went to hit Ohno with the ring bell after the match but Johnny Gargano came through the crowd and made the save. Gargano went wild but out came Lorcan, The Street Profits and Candice to calm him down. Gargano removed his hoodie to reveal a neck brace

* EC3 defeated No Way Jose. This started with EC3 issuing an open challenge

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Kairi Sane

* NXT Champion Aleister Black retained over Andrade "Cien" Almas