Impact Redemption Final Card For Sunday's Pay-Per-View, Live Coverage Reminder

By Joshua Gagnon | April 20, 2018

Impact Wrestling Redemption PPV will take place on Sunday from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Wrestling Inc. will have full coverage beginning at 8pm ET!

Headlining the card will be Impact World Champion Austin Aries vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Fenix. Also, the Knockouts, X Division, and Tag Team Titles will all be defended. Below is the full card for Sunday's event:

Impact World Championship
Austin Aries (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Fenix

Impact Knockouts Championship
Allie (c) vs. Su Yung

Impact X Division Championship
Matt Sydal (c) vs. Petey Williams

Impact World Tag Team Championship
LAX (c) vs. Eli Drake and Scott Steiner

House Of Hardcore 6-Man Tag Match
Tommy Dreamer, Moose, and Eddie Edwards vs. oVe

Ishimori vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Brian Cage vs. DJZ vs. Trevor Lee

Aerostar vs. Drago

You can watch the show on traditional PPV or on Fite.tv for $39.99.

