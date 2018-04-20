- Above is Jay Lethal and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. reDRagon from ROH Field of Honor in 2015. Lethal would nail lethal injection to pick up the pinfall victory for his team.

- Ring of Honor's United Honor Tour is headed to the UK on May 24 (Edinburgh), May 26 (London), and May 27 (Doncaster) and has announced the following talent that will appear: "The American Nightmare" Cody, Jay Lethal, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Adam Page, Bully Ray, The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan), Punishment Martinez, Kenny King and Shane Taylor.

- Also in May, ROH will have the War of the Worlds Tour on May 9 (Lowell, MA), May 11 (Toronto, Ontario), May 12 (Royal Oak, Michigan), and May 13 (Chicago, Illinois). This is a co-promotional tour with NJPW and ROH revealed Jushin "Thunder" Liger, Roppongi 3k and Rocky Romero would be joining the tour.

- A "Ten Questions" article was done with ROH Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai and the champ was asked how she became interested in American pro wrestling while living in Japan.

"I didn't know America had pro wrestling. I was not a pro wrestling fan," Sakai said. "Once I began wrestling I grew to love it. One day my senpai [mentor] Lioness Asuka told me that she could tell I love pro wrestling. It was very true when she said that to me. I got many chances to wrestle with so many famous wrestlers. I was so happy that I made a goal to challenge for Lioness Asuka's title. I won a very tough two-day tournament. Then I got the chance to challenge her at the Korakuen Hall main event. But I had broken my leg before the big day. I was so sad I thought I would quit pro wrestling. Around that time my friend showed me a videotape of the Dudley Boyz versus Hardy Boyz versus Edge and Christian ladder match. After seeing that match I really wanted to try going to America to study pro wrestling. I went to Killer Kowalski's school to begin training American style."