Allie On Challenges With Impact's TV Tapings, Canadian Crowds, Early Struggles With Current Gimmick

Impact Knockouts Champion Allie spoke with with Real Sport on going from Cherry Bomb to Allie, Impact's TV tapings, and working in front of crowds outside of Orlando. Here are some of the highlights:

Challenges with Impact Wrestling doing longer TV tapings:

"I would say that probably the biggest challenge is when we do long shoots. So, for instance, I wanna say it was last year we did a 9-day or 12-day loop, and the biggest challenge of that obviously was the toll it took on all our bodies. You know, it's not like we're just actors and we're on set for stretches of time. We're actually getting in there and getting beat up. So physically, it is incredibly taxing to do long stretches like that. Thankfully, it seems like we're going in a direction where we're not going to be doing that, and so that is a nice change of pace for sure. But I think in terms of filming ahead of time, like this is not something that's totally unheard of. Lucha Underground also films in chunks ahead of time, and I believe NXT also films in chunks. I hate to say this, but I feel like there's a weird light that gets shone on Impact for that, and I really don't think it's that out of the box."

Wrestling in front of Canadian crowds and outside of Orlando:

"Definitely when you're at a live show and it's just wrestling fans, the energy in the building is going to be completely different because those fans are there specifically to see a wrestling show. Whereas when we shoot in Orlando, it's a mix of wrestling fans and non-wrestling fans. You know, the reactions are a little bit different. I mean, the Canadian fans specifically are just insane. I don't know if you've ever been to a Smash Wrestling show or if anyone has been to them, but they're crazy and they're loud and they react to things. So yeah, it's a totally different feel I think. And I'm crossing my fingers that we're gonna be in Toronto specifically at some point soon, because I would love to wrestle in front of my hometown for sure."

Having to portray a character (Allie) who, at first, didn't know how to wrestle:

"It was very challenging. I mean, I've been doing this now since I was 18. So, you know when you've been doing something for such a long time it becomes second nature to you. Even the way you move in the ring and your footwork and your bumps and all these things, and that is like- it's home to me inside the ring. So to then have to portray a character who can't even step through the ropes, yeah [it was] very challenging. Very, very challenging. And I remember at the beginning there were so many fans that were fans of Cherry Bomb that would tweet at me and DM me and ask me, 'What are they doing? Why are they making you this character that can't wrestle?! We know you can wrestle! We know you can do stuff!' And I totally totally empathize with them, because it's difficult to see someone that you know is capable of doing something and then pretend like they can't, I'm sure is very frustrating. But it was a good challenge. I learned a lot about myself, and what I was capable of. And I learned to put my trust in the writers. And I've said this a million times, Dave Lagana, not only did he trust me with Allie, but I really had to trust him with Cherry Bomb."

Allie also discussed her upcoming Redemption opponent, Su Yung.