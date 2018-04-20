The Rock Calls NXT Star A Future Champion, Vader Back In The Hospital, Sheamus Workout (Video)

- Above is Sheamus' latest workout video with Athlean-X, Jeff Cavaliere, who runs Sheamus through a number of different exercises.

- As noted, Vader underwent open heart surgery in Dallas, Texas and was able to leave the hospital last weekend to begin his rehab. In an update through his Twitter, Vader said yesterday he's back in the hospital with pneumonia.

I Am officially out of the HOSPITAL and in rehab Its a long ROAD BK from here to the RING WISH ME LUCK!!!! — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) April 13, 2018

Im in Rehab working hardStarting to feel like my old self THE HUMAN BODY IS TRULY A MIRACLE IT HAS AN AMAZING POWER TO HEAL https://t.co/GNg40ycWef — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) April 19, 2018

Damn I have bad news Iam bk in the https://t.co/1oYCjG1pNF pain is thru the roof and they say I have pneumonia.Cant breath.But Iam still fighting VADER TIME — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) April 19, 2018

- The Rock gave a shout out to Ricochet on Twitter, "He's the man! Love the stuff King is doing and will no doubt be the leader in ushering in a new era of our wrestling business. Future champ." Ricochet responded, "Thanks man, that truly means the world."

He's the man! Love the stuff King is doing and will no doubt be the leader in ushering in a new era of our wrestling business. Future champ. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 20, 2018