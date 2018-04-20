WrestlingInc.com

The Rock Calls NXT Star A Future Champion, Vader Back In The Hospital, Sheamus Workout (Video)

By Joshua Gagnon | April 20, 2018

- Above is Sheamus' latest workout video with Athlean-X, Jeff Cavaliere, who runs Sheamus through a number of different exercises.

- As noted, Vader underwent open heart surgery in Dallas, Texas and was able to leave the hospital last weekend to begin his rehab. In an update through his Twitter, Vader said yesterday he's back in the hospital with pneumonia.




Ricochet Talks Current Career Goal, Which Wrestlers Inspired His Style, Message For His Supporters
- The Rock gave a shout out to Ricochet on Twitter, "He's the man! Love the stuff King is doing and will no doubt be the leader in ushering in a new era of our wrestling business. Future champ." Ricochet responded, "Thanks man, that truly means the world."




