Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Sanford, Florida:

* Lio Rush with Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Kona Reeves

* Reina Gonzalez defeated Kacy Catanzaro

* Lars Sullivan defeated Fabian Aichner

* Dakota Kai and Nixon Newell defeated Kavita Devi and Aliyah

* Taynara Conti, Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude defeated Xia Li, Big Boa and Rocky

* Ember Moon defeated Vanessa Borne

* The Authors of Pain defeated TM61