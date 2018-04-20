Rusev Pokes Fun At Casket Match Change, Big RAW Dark Match, WrestleMania 35 Dream Scenarios (Video)

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 5 things fans want to see at WrestleMania 35 - a match with 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg taking on someone like Braun Strowman, a WWE Title shot for Daniel Bryan, Paul Heyman going into the WWE Hall of Fame, Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair and a ring return for Batista.

- A big six-man dark main event is being advertised for Monday's RAW in St. Louis with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal.

- As noted, Rusev was recently added back to the Casket Match with The Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia after being pulled and replaced by Chris Jericho for a few days. Rusev poked at the change with this "TBT" tweet on Thursday: