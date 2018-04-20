American Ninja Warrior Makes WWE NXT Debut (Photos), Stephanie McMahon - Kurt Angle Issues, WM Set

- WWE just posted this time-lapse video of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans being transformed into The Grandest Stage of Them All for WrestleMania 34 earlier this month.

- The issues between RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will continue on Monday's RAW from St. Louis as WWE posted the following teaser for the show:

Will Stephanie McMahon continue to overrule Kurt Angle's decisions? If you thought the issues between Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and General Manager Kurt Angle ended at WrestleMania, you've got another thing coming. This past Monday night, Angle determined that neither Kevin Owens nor Sami Zayn would be joining Raw following their WrestleMania defeat to Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon and after the two fought each other to a No Contest the week prior on Team Red when a roster spot was on the line, but Stephanie decreed that The Olympic Hero had made his decision based on emotion, awarding Raw contracts to the leaders of The "Yep!" Movement. Is Raw in the midst of a power struggle, and, if so, will opportunistic Superstars like Owens & Zayn take advantage?

- Kacy Catanzaro of American Ninja Warrior fame made her WWE NXT in-ring debut at last night's live event in Sanford, FL. She lost to Reina Gonzalez. Below are a few tweets from the match: