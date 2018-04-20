Ronda Rousey Thanks Natalya For Always Believing, Brian Kendrick - Jack Gallagher Video, Fans On GRR

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher promoting this week's WWE 205 Live episode. Kendrick returned to action on this week's show and teamed with Gallagher to defeat two enhancement talents.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Greatest Royal Rumble match is scarier - Rusev facing The Undertaker in a Casket Match or Roman Reigns facing WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a Steel Cage match. As of this writing, 64% believe Rusev has the scarier match.

See Also 'Superstar' Billy Graham Rips Ronda Rousey For Reported Idea For WrestleMania 34 Finish

- Ronda Rousey took to Instagram this week and posted a throwback photo to thank Natalya for always believing in her. The photo was taken at the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy in Los Angeles while Rousey was secretly training for her debut. As noted, Natalya and Rousey began a storyline on this week's RAW after Natalya was sent to the red brand in the Superstar Shakeup. Rousey wrote:

@natbynature showing me how to do the sharpshooter at @santino_bros - back when I was still training in secret before the Royal Rumble, she took the time to fly out just to help, was trustworthy enough to keep my training a secret, and passed along 3rd generation knowledge and experience I'm still clamoring to collect. Thank you for believing in me when I had been dismissed by so many others