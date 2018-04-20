WrestlingInc.com

Jonathan Coachman Confirms WWE RAW Commentary Change For Monday, When He Will Be Back On RAW

By Marc Middleton | April 20, 2018

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T appeared on Houston radio today and revealed that he will be returning to RAW commentary on Monday's show in St. Louis.

It looks like Booker will be replacing Jonathan Coachman, as speculated. Coach responded to a fan question and indicated that he knew nothing of the change but 45 minutes later he confirmed that he will not be at RAW on Monday. Coach added that he will be back for the April 30th RAW in Montreal.

You can see Coach's tweets below with comments on "evolving with the times" and there being a "good reason" for Booker working Monday's show:




