Backstage News On Dolph Ziggler's Status, Elias Performs For Rowdy Crowd, Finn Balor & Sonya Deville

- Above and below are clips from Wednesday's WWE live event in Cape Town, South Africa. The top clip features Elias performing for the rowdy crowd before the main event, which saw Elias and Braun Strowman lose to Roman Reigns, and below is a clip of Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt entering for their win over The Bar.

- Regarding Dolph Ziggler's current WWE contract, word is that it will expire this summer some time. PWInsider adds that no new deal has been signed as of this week, despite rumors. Ziggler returned to the RAW brand in this week's Superstar Shakeup and looks to be teaming with Drew McIntyre, who came to the red brand from WWE NXT.

Ziggler spoke with entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet earlier this month and shot down reports that he recently re-signed for $1.5 million.

"My father called me to congratulate me on my deal that I had re-signed and I said 'What are you talking about?' It's fun to have Internet rumors out there, but even if and when I do re-sign I won't be like 'Hey everybody, here's the details of this contract'. There's a short amount of time left on this contract, we're negotiating and we'll see what happens."

- Finn Balor and Sonya Deville spent Thursday with the Waves of Change organization in Cape Town, South Africa. They presented a WWE Hero award to a woman named Michaylah. Below are photo from the day:

With the amazing Michaylah of @wavesforchange , who through her amazing hard work in the community & inspiring story was awarded the WWE Hero Award @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/qSAzFSPFNe — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) April 19, 2018