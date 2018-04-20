HBK Gives Props To WWE NXT Match, Natalya On Jinder Mahal's Current Dream Rivalry, Shakeup Reactions

- Cathy Kelley looks at reactions to the 2018 Superstar Shakeup in this new WWE Now video.

- Natalya discusses Jinder Mahal in her latest column for The Calgary Sun, which is now online at this link. She wrote the following on Jinder's comments about WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and how proud of him she is:

I asked Jinder, who his dream rivalry is right now in WWE: "Seth Rollins," he said. ""The first-ever NXT Championship was decided in a match between myself and Seth Rollins. Unfortunately for me, Seth won that match and will always be known as the first-ever NXT champion. Seth would then go on and capture the WWE Championship, along with many other Championships in WWE. I would also eventually become WWE Champion." It is safe to say that Jinder has experienced his fair share of highs and lows in and out of WWE, but his work ethic, attitude and determination have taken him all the way to the top, right where he belongs. Some people get discouraged by setbacks, while others, like Jinder, use it as motivation to be better, and work harder. To me, that encapsulates the spirit of WWE. Jinder is a force to be reckoned with in WWE. I couldn't be more proud of you, my friend!

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is working backstage at this weekend's WWE NXT Road Trip live events in the Northeast. He tweeted the following props for Ricochet and The Velveteen Dream after Thursday's show in Washington, DC. That show saw Ricochet defeat Dream in singles action.